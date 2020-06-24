American Airlines asks gov't to buy up extra seats as social distancing measure
(AP)— The pilots' union at American Airlines is proposing that the government help airlines by buying enough seats so that passengers never have to sit next to a stranger.
The Allied Pilots Association said today that would make people feel comfortable about flying during the pandemic, lead airlines to add flights, and help avoid “significant” layoffs when the US$25 billion in federal payroll aid to airlines runs out in October.
The proposal isn't cheap. The union estimates it would cost up to US$1.9 billion a month if airlines operate at 40 per cent of their 2019 capacity and up to US$3.8 billion a month if they run at 80 per cent.
Meanwhile, airport ground-services firm Swissport says it may have to cut half its British staff because of the collapse in airline travel caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The company, which operates baggage handling and check-in services at UK airports including Heathrow and Gatwick, said today that 4,556 jobs may be cut as it faces a loss of 50 per cent of its revenue this year.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy