American Airlines to get US$5.5 b loan from US Treasury
NEW YORK, United States (AFP)— American Airlines has agreed to a US$5.5 billion loan from the US Treasury as it aims to ride out the downturn caused by the coronavirus, the carrier announced Friday.
The airline, which has said it could lay off as many as 19,000 employees next month without another relief package from Congress, said the financing will "help us shore up our longer-term liquidity until demand returns," according to a message to employees.
The loan, authorized as part of the massive CARES Act federal relief package passed this spring, adds to American's mounting debt level, which is higher than that of other leading US carriers.
The Treasury Department told the carrier that the loan could be boosted to as much as US$7.5 billion, "although such amount is subject to final approval by the Treasury," American said in a securities filing.
The CARES Act also provided US$25 billion in Payroll Support Program (PSP) funds for US carriers, including US$5.8 billion to American.
US airlines that took PSP funds committed to not undertaking any involuntary job cuts through the end of September. American has said it could lay off 19,000 workers starting in October if there is not a new relief package.
Airline CEOs visited the White House on September 17 to lobby for such legislation, but talks in Congress have stalled amid intensifying partisanship ahead of the November presidential election.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy