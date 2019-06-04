American man attempts to board flight at NMIA with firearm
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The police yesterday arrested a 26-year-old American man who reportedly attempted to board a flight at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston with a firearm in his possession.
Matthew Campbell, a nursing assistant of Phoenix, Arizona in the United States, is charged with illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition and attempting to carry a firearm and ammunition on a plane.
The police said that Campbell arrived at the airport to board a Delta flight to Atlanta about 11:30 am when his luggage was searched and a .38 revolver and 12 rounds were discovered.
He is scheduled to appear before the Half Way Tree Parish Court on Tuesday, June 11.
