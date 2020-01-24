Ammo seized, person-of-interest held in Grants Pen operations
ST ANDREW, Jamaica — Operations by the Constant Spring Police in the Morgan's Lane area of Grants Pen, St Andrew on Friday, January 24 resulted in the reported seizure of several rounds of ammunition and the arrest of a person of interest.
Police reports are that between 5:00 am and 8:00 am a joint police/military team searched several houses in the community.
One AK-47 round was seized while a man identified as a person of interest by detectives from the Centre for the Investigation Sexual Offences and Child Abuse was held.
His identity is being withheld.
The police said 24 other people were also held for processing.
Then, about 3:45 pm, another operation was conducted in the community.
During the search of an abandoned building, the police said 29 12-guage cartridges were seized. No one was arrested during this operation.
