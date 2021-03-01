Ammo seized at illegal party in St James

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police are reporting the seizure of seven rounds of ammunition at an illegal party on Albion Lane, Montego Bay in St James yesterday.

The police said about 9:40 pm, lawmen were in the area when they saw a group of men at an illegal party.

The men reportedly ran when they saw officers. However, the police said the area was searched and a magazine containing the .45 rounds was seen on the ground.

Investigation continues.