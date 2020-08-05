Ammunition found on football field in Waterford...

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica – Police officers assigned to the St Catherine South Division seized 50 rounds of ammunition during an operation on Hatfield Avenue, Waterford in St Catherine yesterday.

Reports from the Waterford Police are that the cache of ammunition was found on a football field during a search of the area between the hours of 2:00 pm and 4:00 pm.

No one was taken into custody in connection with the seizure.

Meanwhile, a firearm and several rounds of ammunition was seized by the police on Seminal Way, Waterford today.

Reports from the Bridgeport police are that about 6:00 am, a team of officers on operation seized a .38 revolver and twelve .38 rounds found hidden in a shoe at a house. A man was taken into custody in relation to the seizure. His identity is being withheld at this time.