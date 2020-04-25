Ammunition seized in August Town, St Andrew

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Two men were taken into police custody in connection with the seizure of more than 30 assorted rounds of ammunition during operations in August Town, St Andrew on Thursday, April 23.

Twenty-five 9mm rounds of ammunition were seized at one premises, while nine 5.56 cartridges and another 9mm round of ammunition was seized during a subsequent raid.

The operations were conducted between 10:30 am. and 1:15 pm.

The identities of the two men are being withheld pending further investigations.