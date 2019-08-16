Amnesty Int'l welcomes murder charge against six cops
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Human Rights advocates Amnesty International have reacted to the announcement that the Independent Commission of Investigations (INDECOM) has presented charges against six members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force following a six-and-a-half-year investigation into the fatal shooting of Matthew Lee.
“We welcome the Independent Commission of Investigations' continuous and determined efforts in investigating the killing of Matthew Lee. It is now in the hands of the Jamaican justice system to act effectively in the light of this case,” Americas Director at Amnesty International, Erika Guevara-Rosas, said in a statement this morning.
“The victim's family's dignified pursuit of justice is an example of how to dismantle a culture of fear that has allowed the police to get away with unlawful killings for decades,” Guevara-Rosas added.
Lee's sister, Simone Grant, said: “It's a small drop in the bucket for the family, as Matthew will never come back to us, but it's a giant leap for the cause and we can only hope this will cause the police to think twice and be more responsible when carrying out their duties.”
Police killed Lee on January 12, 2003 in Kingston's affluent Arcadia community, while he was returning from a police station with two men, one of whom had gone there to fulfil a condition of his bail.
According to Amnesty, for decades, Jamaican communities, especially those in disenfranchised inner-city neighbourhoods, have been scarred by an epidemic of unlawful killings by the police.
