Amusement parks, water attractions reopen

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Amusement parks and water attractions are now allowed to open, and operate between the hours of 10:00 am and 6:00 pm, Minister of Local Government and Community Development Desmond McKenzie announced today.

This becomes effective Tuesday, July 21, and will be allowed under strict conditions for an initial period that will end on July 31.

Railings, barriers, safety harnesses, life jackets and play equipment must be sanitized frequently; rides and play equipment must be sanitised after each user or after users from different families or groups; and physical barriers and visual signs must be erected to ensure distancing between people from different families or groups, both in and out of the water, McKenzie explained in announcing the opening protocols.

“Attractions must not provide items such as towels, goggles and snorkels; however, patrons are allowed to bring their own. These items must not be shared between people from different families or groups.

“Attractions that provide rides must ensure that there is at least one seat space between members from different families or groups,” he added.

Masks must be worn by all persons on all rides, and rides that do not allow for seat spacing, or for riders to wear masks, must remain closed, the minister explained.