Ananda Alert: Help us find Karina
KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Karina Blake of Sweetsop Lane, Old Harbour, St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, June 8.
She is of fair complexion, slim build and is about 6 feet 2 inches tall.
Reports are that Karina was last seen at home about 11:00 am, wearing a brown and white blouse and black shorts. All attempts to locate her have failed, the police report.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is being asked to contact the Old Harbour Police at 876-983-2285, the police emergency 119 number, or the nearest police station.
No photograph of Karina Blake was available at the time of this publication.
