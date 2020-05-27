Ananda Alert activated for Abigail Riddle

KINGSTON, Jamaica – An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Abigail Riddle, otherwise called 'Abby', of Palmers Cross, Clarendon, who has been missing since Sunday, May 17.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 170 centimetres (5 feet 6 inches) tall.

Reports from the Milk River Police are that Abigail was last seen leaving Red Ground in the parish about 3:00 pm. She was wearing a white blouse and blue jeans. All efforts to contact her have proven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Abigail Riddle is being asked to contact the Milk River Police at 876-610-6372, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.