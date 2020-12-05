Ananda Alert activated for missing 15-year-old

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica— An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Kevaun Ellis of White Road, McCooks Pen, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Wednesday, December 1.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 12:00 pm, Kevaun was last seen on Young Street, Spanish Town, dressed in a black T-shirt, white shorts and a pair of white slippers.

He has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Kevaun Ellis is being asked to contact the Spanish Town Police at (876) 984-2305, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.