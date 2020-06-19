Ananda Alert activated for missing 17-y-o

CLARENDON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Marion Morrison of Corn Piece Settlement, Hayes, Clarendon who has been missing since Monday, June 8.

She is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 163 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports are that Morrison was last seen at home about 10:00 am and has not been heard from since. When last seen she was dressed in a grey blouse, jeans, and pink and grey shoes. All efforts to contact her have failed.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Marion Morrison is being asked to contact the Hayes Police at 876- 986-5130, police 119 emergency numbers or the nearest police station.