Ananda Alert activated for missing 14-y-o

KINGSTON, Jamaica — An Ananda Alert has been activated for 14-year-old Roseya Layne of Woodford Street, Allman Town, Kingston 4 who has been missing since Monday, March 23.

She is of brown complexion, slim build, and is about 162 centimetres (5 feet 4 inches) tall.

Reports from the Allman Town Police are that about 2:00 pm, Roseya was last seen in Half-Way-Tree, St Andrew wearing a blue blouse, blue jeans and a pair of black slippers. She has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Roseya Layne is being asked to contact the Allman Town Police at 876-922-2842, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Roseya Layne was available at the time of this publication