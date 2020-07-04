Anchovy crash disrupting power supply

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Jamaica Public Service Company (JPS) says a motor vehicle accident off Anchovy main road in St James has caused extensive damage to JPS' power delivery infrastructure.

According to the utility company, this has resulted in several communities being without electricity.

Affected communities include Roehampton, Pennwood, and surrounding areas.

“JPS is making every effort to repair the damage caused by the motor vehicle accident and return service to customers as quickly as possible,” the company said.