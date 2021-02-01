Anderson says police strategies helping to nab hitmen
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Police Commissioner, Major General Antony Anderson has hailed strategies put in place by the police to thwart criminal operations throughout the island.
Speaking at a Jamaica Constabulary Force digital press briefing today, the commissioner said the force has observed that criminals are travelling between parishes to commit crimes.
“Because we have seen this fluidity of criminal operations we have put in measures along our roadways to intercept and interrupt this and to detect. We are getting good intelligence on how people are moving and the routes they're taking,” Anderson said.
The commissioner noted a recent case in St Elizabeth where a killing was ordered. He said the hitmen left from Kingston, went to St Elizabeth and committed that crime. Anderson noted, however, that the hitmen did not leave the parish as they were intercepted and are now in custody.
“So even the people who believe that they should take up this profession, your likelihood of doing it, and keep doing it and getting away with it is shrinking. The space in which you operate is shrinking.”
The commissioner further noted that this “aggressive and strategic way in which we are deploying on our roads and applying our intelligence along these roadways also has a knock-on effect, an effect on things like fatal accidents in our hotspots”.
Anderson said fatal accidents are down now by 46 per cent.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy