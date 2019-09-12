Andre Russell struck on head, retires hurt
KINGSTON, Jamaica — There is an air of concern in the Jamaica Tallawahs camp about the health of explosive all-rounder Andre Russell, who was stretchered off the field during their Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) fixture against St Lucia Zouks a short while ago.
Russell, who came in at number six with the Tallawahs at 137-5, was hit near his right ear by the last ball of the 14th over bowled by South African Hardus Viljoen.
The delivery cramped Russell for space as he missed a pull shot.
More information later.
