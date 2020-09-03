Andrew takes aim at 40

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) leader, Prime Minister Andrew Holness, has confirmed reports that his party is aiming for at least 40 of the 63 seats in Parliament when the votes are counted this evening.

Addressing journalists before he marked his ballot at Mona High School in St Andrew Eastern about 10:30 this morning, Holness repeated his statement to the Jamaica Observer two days ago, that the JLP is moving to increase the 34 to 29 margin that it held in the last Parliament.

While not giving an exact figure, Holness quipped that 40 was in the ballpark when asked if that is the number of seats the JLP is eyeing.

According to Holness, he is heartened by the heavy early turnout amidst reports that the process has been largely peaceful.

While indicating that tougher measures will be coming to try to limit the spread of COVID-19, Holness also again defended his decision to call the election in the middle of the crisis.

"The election [was] upon us, it was within six to nine months, so when do you have the election? There is no better time than now.

"The other problem of course is that six months into an election governments become what they call 'lame ducks'.

"Everybody starts to make demands, everybody starts to try to bring down the Government. This weakens the Government and makes it more difficult to manage even in a time of crisis," added Holness who was accompanied by his wife Juliet who also cast her ballot at Mona High School.

Mrs Holness is going for a second term as the MP for St Andrew West Rural. She is facing the PNP's Joan Gordon-Webley.