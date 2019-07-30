Ann Marie Vaz condemns murder of Portland teacher
PORTLAND, Jamaica — East Portland Member of Parliament Ann-Marie Vaz is condemning the murder of a teacher in David Lane, Port Antonio this morning, reportedly in an act of domestic abuse.
Preliminary reports are that Latoya Hill, a teacher from the David Lane community, was killed by her boyfriend during an altercation this morning.
“This has to end. Our women need greater support and empowerment to overcome domestic abuse. I am urging members of the Portland business community and the security forces to rally with me to find a solution to protecting abused women,” Vaz pleaded.
She appealed to women in the constituency who may be in abusive relationships to reach out to her for assistance. The MP also requested that people desist from sharing graphic images of the deceased woman on social media and urged members of the public to give the family the respect they deserve. .
“I believe in the empowerment of our women and domestic abuse cannot coexist with what I am trying to embody in this constituency,” Vaz said.
“Whether it is physical or verbal abuse, there is absolutely no room for it in East Portland and it is time that women be given the respect and protection that we deserve,” Vaz declared.
She added that she is awaiting further details from the police following their investigations as she encouraged residents to report cases of suspected cases of domestic abuse.
