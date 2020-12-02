Annie Dawson Home gets donations from Scotiabank
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Annie Dawson Home for Girls in Kingston has received over $100,000 in donations to purchase groceries and sanitation supplies to assist the private child-care facility.
The donation, made by Scotiabank staff, will benefit 16 wards of the state currently housed at the institution.
The home also received a donation of a tablet which will be used to assist a student at the home to facilitate online classes due to the closure of schools, the bank said in a release today.
Perrin Gayle, Senior Vice-President, Corporate and Commercial Banking at Scotiabank, explained that like many other organisations, the home has experienced a decline in donations since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As Scotiabankers, supporting our community is embedded in our culture and so we are very happy to give our assistance, especially now. We also commend the team at the Annie Dawson Home which continues to provide care and protection for some of our most vulnerable children despite the challenging circumstances,” Gayle said.
“We are very thankful for the items we have received, especially the tablet, and we thank the team at Scotiabank for all they continue to do,” said Ivaline Nickie, manager for the home.
