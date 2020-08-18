Annotto Bay buzzing with activities ahead of Dunn, Alexis nominations

ST MARY, Jamaica — The streets of Annotto Bay in St Mary are already buzzing as supporters of both political parties stand ready to accompany their respective candidates of the People's National Party (PNP) and the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) to conduct the nomination exercise.

Incumbent Member of Parliament for St Mary South Eastern, Dr Norman Dunn should be nominated at 10:30am at the Annoto Bay Primary School, where nomination activities are being finalised.

Dunn's challenger, Dr Shane Alexis, of the PNP is set to be nominated later at 12:30pm.

In a hotly contested by-election held in October 2017, Dunn topped the votes to emerge as the MP of a seat previously held by the PNP, following the death of Dr Winston Green.

Kellaray Miles