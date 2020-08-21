Another COVID-19 death, 56 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica has seen another COVID-19-related death in the past 24 hours — the deceased is an imported case of a 69-year-old woman from Manchester.

The total deaths from COVID-19 is now at 16. At the same time, the country recorded 56 new confirmed COVID-19 cases. These bring the total cases recorded for the island to 1,346.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 19 are males and 37 females, with ages ranging from six to 89 years old. Nine of the new cases are contacts of confirmed cases; five are local transmission not epidemiologically linked; two are imported, arriving on flights from the USA and the UK; and 40 cases are under investigation.

The cases were recorded in Kingston & St Andrew (21), St Thomas (17), St Catherine (11), Clarendon (four), Manchester (two) and St Ann (one).

Seven moderately ill patients and four critically ill patients are among the 471 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.