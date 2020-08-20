Another COVID-19 patient dies as Jamaica records 98 new cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton is reporting that another patient has died from COVID-19 while 98 people have tested positive for the virus.

This brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 15. The patient is a 74-year-old man from Clarendon.

Meanwhile, the minister said of the 98 new cases, 10 are backlog cases while 88 are new samples. This brings the total number of confirmed cases since the outbreak in the island to 1,290.

Dr Tufton made the announcement during the ministry's weekly digital press conference.

The minister said the new cases consist of 46 females and 52 males with ages ranging from four years to 80 years. Five of the cases were recorded in St Thomas, seven in Clarendon, four in St James, 17 in St Catherine, 53 in Kingston and St Andrew, three in St Mary, three in St Ann, two in Westmoreland and four in Manchester.

The minister said 10 of the cases were imported, eight arriving from the United States and two from India. He said seven were contacts of confirmed cases while 80 were under investigation and one was locally transmitted not epidemiologically linked.

Meanwhile, the minister also reported that 16 more patients have recovered from the virus. This brings the total number of recoveries to 788.

