Another Clarendon man murdered

CLAREDON, Jamaica — A second Clarendon man was shot dead yesterday, police say.

Dead is 29-year-old Owaine Black, otherwise called 'Coolie', a mason of Common, Canaan Heights in the parish.

The police say Black was among patrons at a bar shortly after 8:00 pm when armed men approached him and opened gunfire hitting him several times in the upper body before escaping.

Black was transported to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Earlier today, OBSERVER ONLINE reported that 29-year-old Derron Taylor was shot dead while walking in Rocky Point in the parish.