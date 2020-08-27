Another earthquake rattles Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Another earthquake was felt over parts of Jamaica at approximately 6:55 this evening.
The quake was reportedly felt in Kingston and St Andrew, sections of St Catherine, Portland and St Thomas.
The Earthquake Unit at The University of the West Indies reported that the magnitude 3.9 minor quake was located approximately 8km south of Hope Bay, Portland.
Yesterday morning, an earthquake rattled parts of the island. The Earthquake Unit reported that the earthquake had a magnitude of 4.8, and was located approximately 8km east of Mile Gully, Manchester.
