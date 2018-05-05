Another gun find as cops urge St James 'persons of interest' to turn themselves in

ST JAMES, Jamaica — The police have reported the seizure of another firearm in Bogue Hill, St James this morning, bringing to nine the number of guns recovered in the last 24 hours.



Read: Security forces find four more firearms in St James



The latest find, the Jamaica Constabulary Force on Twitter said, includes a browning along with a black plastic bag containing ammunition which were found in bushes in the community.



Read: Four M-16 rifles, ballistic vests found in St James



The JCF also disclosed that Commissioner of Police Major General Antony Anderson is in the area to get a firsthand view of the operations and give support to the officers on the ground.



The operations have also been ramped up with assistance from the police Canine Division and the Caribbean Search Centre.



Meanwhile, the police are asking the three remaining persons of interest to turn themselves in immediately.



They are:



1. Robbie otherwise called ‘Gaza Man’ whose real name is unknown of Rocky Hole, Burnt Savannah district, Frome, Westmoreland.



2. Martin Humes otherwise called ‘Kartel’ of Kings Valley district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.



3. Eggerton Gordon otherwise called ‘Jason’ of Church Lincoln district, Grange Hill, Westmoreland.



Anyone knowing their whereabouts is being asked to contact the Westmorland Criminal Investigation Branch at 957-4857, police 119 emergency number, Crime Stop at 311 or 811 or the nearest police station.