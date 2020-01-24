Another high-level US Government official to visit Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hot on the heels of the just-concluded visit of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, another high-level US Government official is set to visit Jamaica in a matter of days.

Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary for Administration of the Department of Commerce, Thomas F Gilman, arrives in Jamaica next week to be the guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica's Business & Civic Leadership Awards on Tuesday.

Gilman has the dual role of overseeing all financial and management functions for the multi-billion dollar budget of the US government, as well as the administrative and personnel functions for its approximately 47,000 employees.

The awards seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. Awards are presented for excellence in corporate social responsibility, and excellence in civic leadership.

According to AMCHAM, it has received a diverse list of nominees for the awards.

For corporate social responsibility, the nominees are Caribbean Cement Company, Sutherland Global, Jamaica Energy Partners, Sagicor Group, The NCB Foundation, tTech Limited, Proven Investments and Chukka Caribbean.

Individuals nominated for the civic leadership award are: Donovan English, Marc Melville and Guna Muppuri; while Sagicor Jamaica Foundation and Digicel Jamaica Foundation have been nominated in the Large Foundation category.

The gala will also see the presentation of the AMCHAM President's Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hotelier and Entrepreneur Kevin Hendrickson will receive the President's Award which is given to a distinguished business leader and philanthropist who has made significant contribution to Jamaica's development.

Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognises individuals who have made considerable and lasting contributions to economic and social progress in Jamaica through ethical leadership and community building activities.