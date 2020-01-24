Another high-level US Government official to visit Jamaica
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Hot on the heels of the just-concluded visit of US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo, another high-level US Government official is set to visit Jamaica in a matter of days.
Chief Financial Officer and Assistant Secretary for Administration of the Department of Commerce, Thomas F Gilman, arrives in Jamaica next week to be the guest speaker at the American Chamber of Commerce of Jamaica's Business & Civic Leadership Awards on Tuesday.
Gilman has the dual role of overseeing all financial and management functions for the multi-billion dollar budget of the US government, as well as the administrative and personnel functions for its approximately 47,000 employees.
The awards seek to celebrate, highlight and encourage those who inspire others with their vision, leadership and achievements. Awards are presented for excellence in corporate social responsibility, and excellence in civic leadership.
According to AMCHAM, it has received a diverse list of nominees for the awards.
For corporate social responsibility, the nominees are Caribbean Cement Company, Sutherland Global, Jamaica Energy Partners, Sagicor Group, The NCB Foundation, tTech Limited, Proven Investments and Chukka Caribbean.
Individuals nominated for the civic leadership award are: Donovan English, Marc Melville and Guna Muppuri; while Sagicor Jamaica Foundation and Digicel Jamaica Foundation have been nominated in the Large Foundation category.
The gala will also see the presentation of the AMCHAM President's Award and Lifetime Achievement Award.
Hotelier and Entrepreneur Kevin Hendrickson will receive the President's Award which is given to a distinguished business leader and philanthropist who has made significant contribution to Jamaica's development.
Bank of Jamaica Governor Richard Byles will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award. This award recognises individuals who have made considerable and lasting contributions to economic and social progress in Jamaica through ethical leadership and community building activities.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy