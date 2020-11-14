Another player tests positive for COVID-19 in Reggae Boyz camp
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia — There has been one additional positive COVID-19 result in the Reggae Boyz camp here in Saudi Arabia.
Late last night local public health authorities released the results of the samples of the two individuals who were under investigation.
One was positive and the other is still to be determined.
The latest result takes the positive cases here to three, after two individuals from the group were tested on Thursday.
Meanwhile, the sample from player Bobby Reid, who was tested Thursday, was deemed spoilt, and his retested PCR returned negative, thus making him eligible for tonight's game.
Ian Burnett
