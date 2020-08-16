Another round of Chopped for J'can-born Andre Fowles tonight

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaican-born chef Andre Fowles is one of 16 Chopped champions who will vie for a chance to battle the ultimate competitive-cooking, heavy-hitter Bobby Flay tonight for a chance to win US$50,000.

Fowles was the first Jamaican-born and youngest chef, at 27, in 2016 to compete on the highly acclaimed Food Network TV's Chopped Champions tournament. He finished as the runner-up in the fifth season finale.

The show aires tonight at 9:00 pm EST on the Food Network.