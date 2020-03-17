Another tests positive for Covid-19; now 13 local cases

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the island.

The minister said five suspected cases were tested, of which four tested negative and one positive for the virus.

There are now 13 cases of confirmed Covid-19 in Jamaica.

Tufton also assured the public that sufficient kits are available for further virus testing.

“We have approximately 2500 test kits and we are ordering additional test kits. There is no issue in relation to our capacity to test for Covid-19 at the moment,” he said.

He added that new buses have also been purchased to transport nurses and will be handed over tomorrow.