Another tests positive for Covid-19; now 13 local cases
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton today confirmed one more case of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) in the island.
The minister said five suspected cases were tested, of which four tested negative and one positive for the virus.
There are now 13 cases of confirmed Covid-19 in Jamaica.
Tufton also assured the public that sufficient kits are available for further virus testing.
“We have approximately 2500 test kits and we are ordering additional test kits. There is no issue in relation to our capacity to test for Covid-19 at the moment,” he said.
He added that new buses have also been purchased to transport nurses and will be handed over tomorrow.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy