Another traffic cop hit by taxi operator
KINGSTON, Jamaica – Another policeman is nursing injuries after he was knocked down by an unruly taxi driver.
Reports reaching the Jamaica Observer are that about 6:40 pm yesterday the cop, who is attached to the police Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch, signalled the driver of a 2009 grey Toyota Isis motor car to stop in the vicinity of the Ministry of Justice building on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.
The driver, who was operating the vehicle as a robot taxi, alighted from the vehicle before rushing back around the steering and driving off.
The left side of the vehicle hit the cop, a constable, who received injuries to his left knee and right hand. The constable was taken to hospital where he was treated.
Up to a short while ago, the police had not located the driver.
This is the second time in recent weeks that a policeman has been injured by a taxi driver during a traffic stop in the Corporate Area
In January a taxi operator mowed down a policeman at the intersection of Worthington Avenue and Trafalgar Road in New Kingston.
The police later found the black Toyota Wish motor car which was abandoned in the Mountain View Avenue area of St Andrew.
The man who was believed to have been driving the car, 43-year-old Edward Rochester, was listed by the police as a person of interest, but he is yet to be apprehended.
Arthur Hall
