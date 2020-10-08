Another walks free in Uchence Wilson matter
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Yet another accused in the ongoing Uchence Wilson matter was this morning released after being declared "not guilty" by Chief Justice Bryan Sykes.
Accused Donovan Cole was one of the remaining 15 men before the courts to answer to several charges relating to crimes allegedly committed by the eponymous gang.
The 14 remaining individuals, including the alleged mastermind, Uchence “Terrence” Wilson, who were among close to 30 arrested by the Counter-Terrorism and Organized Crime (C-TOC) unit in 2017, were said to be part of one of the island's most organised and vile gangs, responsible for robberies, extortions, rapes, murders and the pilfering of a number of licensed firearms.
But since the beginning of the trial in March 2019, a number of the accused have walked free, with the Crown's case against them falling apart due to insufficient evidence.
Read more: Chief justice in final round of summation in 'Uchence Wilson Gang' case
Alicia Dunkley Willis
