Hylton named Golding's campaign chair, Brown Burke director

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for St Andrew Western Anthony Hylton is leading Mark Golding's bid to take over leadership of the People's National Party (PNP).

Hylton had previously made public his support for Golding in a video on social media.

“Mark engages with people well, he is humble and brings with him the skills and experience that is needed to unite the party for transformative change. I am pleased to be the chairman of his efforts to become party president and I urge every Comrade who is serious about rebuilding the strength of the party to go with Golding,” Hylton said.

Member of Parliament for St Andrew South Eastern, Angela Brown-Burke, has been named campaign director. She was one of the first public supporters of Golding's candidacy.

“I have seen that Mark is a man of action because we share a border in our constituency. He is a strong leader in his constituency and he has the skills to ensure that this is translated throughout the party. The respect and support he gives to Comrades across all levels of the party is what is key to us rebuilding in a unified way,” Brown-Burke said.

Earlier this month, Patricia Duncan-Sutherland made her support clear for Golding as his campaign spokesperson.

The party will vote for its new president on November 7, 2020.