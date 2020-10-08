Anti-narcotics unit arrests Guyanese, Barbadians in marijuana seizure
GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A crew of three Guyanese and three Barbadians was arrested late Wednesday when agents from Guyana's Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) seized 150 pounds of marijuana.
According to the head of CANU, James Singh, no cocaine was found aboard the vessel named CV 1 which transports mostly agricultural produce.
Speaking with Demerara Waves Online, Singh said the seizure was part of an ongoing operation by the anti-drug agency which is a department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.
“This was part of an ongoing investigation and I am happy to see that it has borne fruit and I am look forward to supporting the current CANU team.”
It's reported that the vessel was about to leave Guyana when anti-drug agents swooped down and found the drugs stashed in false compartments.
Singh said the bust was part of an ongoing investigation involving other partners in the fight against narco-trafficking.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy