Anti-narcotics unit arrests Guyanese, Barbadians in marijuana seizure

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — A crew of three Guyanese and three Barbadians was arrested late Wednesday when agents from Guyana's Customs Anti-Narcotics Unit (CANU) seized 150 pounds of marijuana.

According to the head of CANU, James Singh, no cocaine was found aboard the vessel named CV 1 which transports mostly agricultural produce.

Speaking with Demerara Waves Online, Singh said the seizure was part of an ongoing operation by the anti-drug agency which is a department of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“This was part of an ongoing investigation and I am happy to see that it has borne fruit and I am look forward to supporting the current CANU team.”

It's reported that the vessel was about to leave Guyana when anti-drug agents swooped down and found the drugs stashed in false compartments.

Singh said the bust was part of an ongoing investigation involving other partners in the fight against narco-trafficking.