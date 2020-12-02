Anti-robbery initiatives underway

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson, says special anti-robbery initiatives are underway to tackle the anticipated increase in robberies during the Christmas period.

The commissioner was speaking during a Jamaica Constabulary Force virtual press conference moments ago.

He said the initiatives are in response to robberies and thefts committed in public spaces by people travelling on motorcycles, cars, and even on foot.

Anderson said the initiatives will focus on shopping and other commercial areas, including markets.

Police teams across the various divisions will be targeting motorcyclists as well as other people seeking to carry out the robberies, he said.

Anderson further encouraged citizens to exercise caution during the period.