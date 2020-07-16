Anti-violence summer school launched for primary school students

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of National Security says approximately 350 students from primary schools in the St Andrew South Police Division are now participating in its music, sports and technology (MST) summer school programme.

In a statement today, the ministry said the students, who were successful in the Primary Exit Profile examinations, have been drawn from the Dupont, Cockburn Gardens, Greenwich, St Peter Claver, Tavares Gardens and Whitfield Town primary schools, all located in the division.

Portfolio minister Dr Horace Chang visited the summer school yesterday.

He noted that the project was in keeping with the ministry's mandate to reduce violence among students.

The three-week long summer programme is expected to alleviate negative psychosocial and psychological effects associated with violence in the communities.

“Students are grouped into clusters not exceeding 15 and those who are challenged with numeracy and literacy skills are given the opportunity for enhanced learning to aid their transition into secondary schools, while being exposed to music, sports and technology which are needed for well-rounded and holistic development,” the minister said.

Member of Parliament for South West St Andrew, Dr Angela Brown-Burke, said the MST programme was a reminder that “effort is being made to ensure their comfort and safety”.

“I want to let them know that they are thought about and that we are concerned about what's happening to them,” she said.

Dr Chang said that parents will not be excluded from the experience as those in need of mentoring will receive support from the ministry's trained case managers.

According to the ministry, through its anti-violence and social intervention campaign, 'Liv Gud', the students will receive back-to-school supplies such as book vouchers, uniforms, shoes and school bags as well as medical checks which are required for entry to high schools.