UPDATE: Antigua PM says no ban on Toyota vehicle

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) –Prime Minister Gaston Browne Wednesday said there would be “no ban” on the importation of the Toyota Vitz motorcar after Health Minister Molwyn Joseph said he was urging the government to do so after describing the vehicle as a “public health issue”.

“There is no ban on Vitz vehicles. The Health Minister expressed concerns about the safety of those vehicles and we recommend caution when driving with speed. Please note however, there will be no such ban on these vehicles,” Browne said in the brief message posted on his official Facebook page.

Joseph has linked the vehicle to a number of serious accidents involving young people, adding “it is a public health problem costing the government a lot of money to respond.”