Antigua mourns death of cultural icon Calypso Joe
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — The citizens of Antigua and Barbuda are mourning the death of cultural icon Joseph 'Calypso Joe' Hunte.
Calypso Joe died on Saturday, however the cause of death has not been revealed.
He has left behind a legacy of music through his most popular nation building calypsos — such as “A Nation to Build, a Country to Mould” and “A Tribute to VC”.
He will also be remembered as the winner of the country's first road march competition 1970, with his hit Bum, Bum.
Calypso Joe was also a frequent performer at local hotels, often making appearances with his signature Hawaiian shirt, guitar and straw hat.
