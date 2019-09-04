Antigua players arriving for Boyz match Friday
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Ten members of the Antigua national senior men's team for the Concacaf Nations League (CNL) fixture against the Reggae Boyz are scheduled to arrive 11:45 am today, September 4, at the Norman Manley International Airport. Another sixteen members will arrive at 11:32 am at the Sangster International Airport, an update from the Jamaica Football Federation said.
Both teams will be going for a win in the first fixture in the CNL Group Phase.
The game will be played at 7:00 pm on Friday, September 6 at the Montego Bay Sports Complex.
