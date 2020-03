Antigua records 'imported' case of coronavirus

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Prime Minister Gaston Browne Friday announced that Antigua and Barbuda had recorded its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) following other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries— Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and Guyana— where the virus has surfaced.

Browne said that the case was an “imported one” with the unidentified woman having arrived here from the United Kingdom earlier this month.