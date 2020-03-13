Antigua records 'imported' case of coronavirus

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Prime Minister Gaston Browne Friday announced that Antigua and Barbuda had recorded its first case of the coronavirus (COVID-19) following other Caribbean Community (CARICOM) countries — Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, St Vincent and Guyana — where the virus has surfaced.

Browne said that the case was an “imported one” with the unidentified woman having arrived here from the United Kingdom earlier this month.