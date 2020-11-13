Antigua records 2 new COVID-19 cases
ANTIGUA (CMC)— Antigua and Barbuda has reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 and has warned business places of fines if they continue to serve people without masks.
The Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment said there have been two new laboratory confirmed cases of the respiratory illness.
It said that the new cases were confirmed by the Trinidad-based Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) and the locally-based Mount St John's Medical Center's laboratory.
As a result, the total number of individuals with laboratory confirmed COVID-19 cases in Antigua and Barbuda is 133 with five active cases.
Information Minister, Melford Nicholas, is warning that business places face a possible fine of EC$500 should they be found serving patrons and customers without them wearing a mask.
“Cabinet, under the state of emergency that we have, has asked the authority to put in place those mechanisms (and) as soon as the chairperson of the Central Board of Health signs the authorisation they would become law and will be circulated.
“The fine that is contemplated is EC$500 and many establishments have already been in compliance with the requirements and so even without the enforcement of the regulations or the implementation of these regulations, many businesses have had warning signs, have indicated to patrons that they are not going to be served if they are not wearing a mask, but there are still some businesses that fall outside of the pail,” Nicholas said.
