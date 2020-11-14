Antigua records another death from COVID-19
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Antigua and Barbuda has registered its fourth death from COVID-19.
The authorities here said that the latest death is that of a 58-year-old male visitor who entered the island on November 6.
They said a swab test was done five days later and the person tested positive.
“The individual was immediately isolated and contact tracing began. He was transferred to the Mount St John Medical Center where he subsequently experienced a suspected cardiac arrest.
“He was in Antigua conducting maintenance work at the Antigua Power Company (APC). Ministry of Health officials met with APC management and a number of contacts have been identified and have been placed in quarantine,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.
It said that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda remains at 133, with four active cases.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy