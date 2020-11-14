Antigua records another death from COVID-19

ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC) — Antigua and Barbuda has registered its fourth death from COVID-19.

The authorities here said that the latest death is that of a 58-year-old male visitor who entered the island on November 6.

They said a swab test was done five days later and the person tested positive.

“The individual was immediately isolated and contact tracing began. He was transferred to the Mount St John Medical Center where he subsequently experienced a suspected cardiac arrest.

“He was in Antigua conducting maintenance work at the Antigua Power Company (APC). Ministry of Health officials met with APC management and a number of contacts have been identified and have been placed in quarantine,” the Ministry of Health said in a statement.

It said that the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Antigua and Barbuda remains at 133, with four active cases.