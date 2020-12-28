Antigua rocked by 5.0 magnitude earthquake
ST JOHN'S, Antigua (CMC)— An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.0 was recorded off the coast of Antigua and Barbuda on Monday morning.
According to the Seismic Research Centre at the University of the West Indies, St Augustine campus, the quake was located at Latitude 18.56N, Longitude 60.76W and had a depth of 10 kilometres.
The tremor was also felt in sections of St Kitts, Nevis and Guadeloupe.
There have been no reports of damages or injures.
