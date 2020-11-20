Antiguan charged with murder of Jamaican ex-girlfriend

ST JOHN'S, Antigua, (CMC) — Police have charged the 35-year-old former boyfriend of a Jamaican with her death after she had her throat slashed on a street in the capital last weekend.

Police said that Shawn Mussington, who had been released from hospital where he had undergone treatment following the incident last Saturday night, had been charged with the murder Simone Whyte, a 45-year-old mother of three.

Whyte was pronounced dead at the scene and is the ninth person murdered here this year. She would have celebrated her birthday last Tuesday and friends and relatives are now engaged in a fundraising activity in a bid to return her body to her homeland for burial.

Attorney, Wendel Robinson, told state media ABS TV that his client had sought treatment at hospital for two wounds he is alleged to have sustained during the altercation with Whyte.

Robinson said his client underwent emergency surgery for wounds to the right side of his neck and under his chin and is now under police guard at the hospital.

Whyte is reported to have relocated to Antigua just over three years ago.