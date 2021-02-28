Apology to WIPL & Charles Chambers

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Today, the Jamaica Observer published unsubstantiated allegations concerning West Indies Petroleum Limited (WIPL) and its Director, Gerald Charles Chambers.

We are satisfied that there's no merit to the allegations and that we failed in our obligation to contact Mr Chambers and WIPL for comment.

We regret the error.

We categorically and unreservedly apologize to Mr Chambers and WIPL for any damage or embarrassment caused.