Applicants waiting up to two weeks for driver's licences

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Ministry of Transport and Mining is reporting that since the resumption of testing of applicants for driver's and provisional licences at the Island Traffic Authority (ITA) under the new appointment protocol, there has been an extremely high volume of requests which have led to a significant delay in responses.

The ITA reported that due to the high volume of requests, the anticipated two-day response time which was originally outlined, is now taking as long as two weeks for an appointment date to be confirmed.

The ITA said that as it continues to work on a platform to further manage the booking of appointments, an appeal is being made to the public for patience as the depots manage testing along with their other responsibilities.

The ITA said it is working to address the safety of customers and staff, while providing the service which is in such high demand.

Testing resumed at all ITA depot locations on June 8, 2020.

The authority noted that services are offered by appointment only to facilitate compliance with the required precautionary measures and the established protocols for hygiene and social distancing in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19.