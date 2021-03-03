April 14 mention date for two accused in Lowe-Garwood murder case

TRELAWNY, Jamaica - The case involving two of three men charged with the murder of Andrea Lowe-Garwood inside a church in Trelawny on January 31 has failed to proceed to the Trelawny Circuit Court due to outstanding materials.

The two accused men are Dwight Bingham, who is charged with murder and illegal possession of firearm, and 29-year-old Javan 'Janoy' Garwood, who is charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Garwood is the victim's stepson.

Suwayne Phillips, one of two attorneys representing Garwood and Bingham, told OBSERVER ONLINE following court yesterday that the matter was unable to reach this sitting of the Circuit Court due to incomplete files and a post-mortem report.

"It was not able to reach this sitting of the circuit. So the file is still incomplete and the post-mortem report is still outstanding," stated Phillips.

Additionally, Phillips said some statements were served electronically today. However, she said there are more to be served.

As a result, the case remains in the Trelawny Parish Court in Falmouth. The case is now set for mention on April 14.

The men were remanded into custody.

On February 18, a third man, Leon Hines – the alleged driver of the getaway car – pleaded guilty to two of the six counts he had been charged with.

Hines pleaded guilty in the Home Circuit Court in downtown Kingston to illegal possession of firearm and accessory after the fact to murder.

Lowe-Garwood – a 51-year-old National Commercial Bank employee – was shot dead during a worship session at the Agape Christian Fellowship Church in Falmouth, Trelawny.

Anthony Lewis