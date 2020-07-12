Archer strikes to leave Windies reeling in first England Test

SOUTHAMPTON, United Kingdom (AFP) — Jofra Archer struck twice to revive England's hopes of victory in the first Test against his native West Indies at Southampton on Sunday.

The tourists were 35-3 at lunch on the final day, still needing a further 165 runs to reach a victory target of 200.

Archer and fellow fast bowler Mark Wood had taken all three wickets to fall.

They had managed just a combined one for 135 between them in the visitors' first innings after they were both selected ahead of dropped veteran seamer Stuart Broad.

Barbados-born quick Archer reduced West Indies to 7-2 on his way to lunch figures of 2-13 — his first wickets of the match — from five overs.

Meanwhile Wood's fourth ball of the innings removed Shai Hope.

Archer had earlier hit a useful 23, featuring four boundaries, before he was last man out in England's second innings 313.

He then forced John Campbell to retire hurt on one after his first ball of the innings struck the opener a painful blow on the toe before taking two wickets in quick succession.

Archer had Kraigg Brathwaite, who top-scored with 65 in West Indies' first innings 318, playing on for four.

And West Indies' 7-1 became 7-2 when Archer had Shamarh Brooks plumb lbw for a duck.

Hope — whose only two Test hundreds both came during a dramatic win over England at Headingley three years ago — drove James Anderson for two fours in three balls.

But on nine he had no answer to a Wood delivery that tailed into him.

Roston Chase was 12 not out and Jermaine Blackwood unbeaten on one at lunch.

England had resumed on their overnight 284-8, with all their specialist batsmen dismissed following a collapse late Saturday that saw five wickets fall for 30 runs.

Archer hit out but, a ball after straight-driving Gabriel for four, he was caught behind gloving a hook of the Windies spearhead.

Fast bowler Gabriel finished with fine figures of 5-75 in 21.2 overs — the sixth time in his 46 Tests he'd taken five wickets in an innings.

This opening match in a three-Test behind closed doors series marks the return of international cricket from the coronavirus lockdown.