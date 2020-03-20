Area One police list wanted men

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Area One police have listed several men as wanted. Investigators are asking these men to turn themselves in to the police by 5:00 pm tomorrow.

Police Area One covers the parishes of Westmoreland, Hanover, St James and Trelawny.



Wanted by the police are:



Twenty-five-year-old Lexroy Vaz, otherwise called 'Lex' and 'Fresh', of Well Lane, Sandy Bay in Hanover. He is of slim build, dark complexion and has plaited hair, a broad nose and bulging eyes. He is wanted for housebreaking.



Thirty-four-year-old Vernon Shearer, otherwise called “Vandam”, a farmer of Upper Rock Spring, Hanover. He is of slim build and dark complexion. He is wanted for abduction and rape.



Thirty-five-year-old Charlton James, otherwise called “Oral” of Woodsville, Hanover and Salt Spring in St James. He is wanted for shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm.



Fifty-two-year-old Eric Clarke otherwise known as “Legacy” a farmer of Cash Hill, Hanover. He is of slim build, brown complexion, dreadlocks and a straight face. He is wanted for murder.



Ricardo Palmar, otherwise called “Richie” of Norwood, St James. He is of medium build and has a bald head and a tattoo on his left hand. He is also wanted for murder.



Delano Wilmott, otherwise called “Lano” and “Prekeh Bwoy” of Mother Lane, Retrieve in St James. He is wanted for murder.



Christopher Boyd, otherwise called “Plank” of Island Avenue, Kingston 8. He is wanted for three counts of murder.



Duane Rookwood, otherwise called “Troy”, of Francis Isabella Drive in Mount Salem, St James. He is wanted for wounding with intent.



Nicoy Kennedy, otherwise called “Pepe” of Norwood Gardens, St James. He is wanted for murder.



Shaquille Brown who is also wanted for murder.



Anyone knowing the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Lucea police at 876-956-3587 or Crime Stop at 311.