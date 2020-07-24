Arizona reports nearly 3,400 new daily cases

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 89 new deaths from the coronavirus and nearly 3,400 new cases.

The US state Health Services Department says the new deaths bring the statewide tally to 3,142.

The state reported 3,349 new cases Friday, putting total confirmed cases at 156,301.

Hospitalizations for the virus have dropped significantly in the past two weeks, with 2,844 people being treated as of Thursday. That's down from the July 13 peak of 3,517 people.